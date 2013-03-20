STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.48 percent and the broader NSE index 0.73 percent lower, extending Tuesday's losses after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party pulled out of India's ruling coalition, raising doubts about the fate of reforms. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield is 4 basis points (bps) higher at 7.94 percent. Dealers say market has broadly discounted the OMO announcement and is also cautious due to the political uncertainty. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.38/39 per dollar versus 54.37/38 at close on Tuesday, as a risk-off mood continues in global markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate unchanged at 7.54 percent and the five-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent, realigning with the new repo rate of 7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)