STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index is down 0.48 percent and the broader NSE index
0.73 percent lower, extending Tuesday's losses after the Dravida
Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party pulled out of India's ruling
coalition, raising doubts about the fate of reforms.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield is 4 basis points
(bps) higher at 7.94 percent. Dealers say market has broadly
discounted the OMO announcement and is also cautious due to the
political uncertainty.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.38/39 per dollar
versus 54.37/38 at close on Tuesday, as a risk-off mood
continues in global markets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate unchanged at 7.54 percent and the
five-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.21 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent, realigning with the new
repo rate of 7.50 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)