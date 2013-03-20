BRIEF-EPR Properties Q4 non-gaap FFO per share $1.25
* EPR Properties reports fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.65 percent and the broader NSE index 0.9 percent lower on continued worries after a regional party withdrew from the ruling coalition, and also due to lingering doubts about how aggressively the central bank will cut interest rates this year. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.92 percent, hitting earlier a 1-1/2 month low, as the central bank's cautious outlook on interest rates and political uncertainty kept the sentiment weak. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.36/37 per dollar versus 54.37/38 at close on Tuesday, recovering from early falls as worries over political instability eased and on the back of dollar sales by custodian banks and a state-run company. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate fell 1 bp to 7.53 percent and the five-year OIS rate 1 bp higher 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent, realigning with the new repo rate of 7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The case for raising U.S. interest rates has become "a lot more compelling" since the November election given rising confidence and expectations for fiscal stimulus, New York Fed President William Dudley, among the most influential U.S. central bankers, said on Tuesday.
* Announced a Q3 (for period to 31 december 2016) cash dividend for 2017 financial year of 1.525 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: