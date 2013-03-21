STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index ends 0.48 percent down and the broader NSE
index is 0.63 percent lower, falling for a fifth consecutive
session to its lowest close in nearly four months, as Tata
Motors slumped due to fears about China's new fuel norms and the
broader sentiment stayed weak on political uncertainties.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1
basis point (bp) to 7.93 percent. Yields hit its highest level
in two-and-half months, rising to 7.95 pct in intraday trade, as
sentiment was broadly hit after the central bank said scope for
future rate cuts was limited, with a line-up of heavy supplies
providing little respite.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.275/285 per dollar
compared with 54.36/37 at close on Wednesday, gaining for a
second session on inflows related to a share sale and debt limit
sale to foreigners, but the gains lacked conviction on continued
political uncertainties.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.54 percent and the five-year
OIS rate 4 bps higher at 7.24 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.60/7.70 percent versus the
previous close of 7.65/7.70 percent, ahead of reserves reporting
on Friday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)