STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.4 percent lower and the broader NSE index is 0.2 percent lower, as political uncertainty continues to weigh, also tracking mild losses in other regional markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis point (bp) at 7.96 percent continuing to hover near its 2-1/2 month high. "It seems that few stop-losses have got triggered and people are also shorting before March-end," says a primary dealer. The open market operation by the central bank later in the day will be key for direction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.38/39 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.275/285, tracking a choppy domestic share market but dollar inflows related to the sale of stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd is seen limiting a very sharp downside. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 basis points at 7.26 percent and the one-year rate also steady at 7.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent compared with 7.60/7.70 at close on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)