BRIEF-Navistar International Q1 loss per share $0.76
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends 0.29 percent down and the broader NSE index 0.31 percent lower, their lowest close in four months hit by worries of political instability. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 7.95 percent, recovering from day's high of 7.99 percent on value-buying, but political uncertainty weighs. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends higher at 54.1750/1850 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.33/34, encouraged by the government's move to ease restrictions on foreign investments in debt markets and the global risk-on sentiment, but gains were pared on worries over political uncertainty. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.24 percent and the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.70/7.80 percent compared with 7.40/7.50 percent at close on Friday as demand rose close to the financial year-end. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
LISBON, March 7 The sale of Portugal's Novo Banco should be concluded in coming weeks after exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.
* FY sales of 260,403.24 euros ($275,272.27) (previous year: 231,494.07 euros), a net profit for the year of 167,950.64 euros (previous year: net profit of 89,635.46 euros) Source text - http://bit.ly/2lY5drW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)