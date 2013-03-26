STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.3 percent down and the broader NSE index 0.25 percent lower, tracking weakness in regional shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.95 percent with some buying coming in ahead of holidays in the week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.34/35 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185, largely driven by weakness in the euro and stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.22 percent and the one-year rate flat at 7.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent compared with 7.70/7.80 percent at close on Monday, as demand rose close to the financial year-end and in a holiday-shortened week. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)