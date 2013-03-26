BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index 0.18 percent higher, but political uncertainty continues to weigh on investor mind. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.96 percent with some buying coming in ahead of holidays in the week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.26/27 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.23 percent and the one-year rate flat at 7.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.20/25 percent compared with 7.70/7.80 percent at close on Monday, as demand rises close to the financial year-end and in a holiday-shortened week. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.