BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends 0.12 percent up and the broader NSE index 0.14 percent higher, ending a seven-session losing streak as defensive stocks such as ITC Ltd rose amid continued concerns about political stability and the outlook for interest rate cuts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 4 basis points at 7.99 percent, as mutual funds pared debt positions ahead of the end of the financial year while cash rates spiked to a three-month high as demand for funds by banks surged in the holiday-shortened week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends higher at 54.3650/3750 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.1750/1850, tracking a weak euro, and is expected to move in tight range on Thursday, the last working of the current fiscal year. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down unchanged at 7.24 percent and the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.75/7.85 percent compared with 7.70/7.80 percent at close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.