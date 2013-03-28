STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.58 percent down and the broader NSE index 0.49 percent lower. The indexes touch their four-month lows tailing Asian shares on the back of weak euro zone data, a sluggish debt auction in Italy and fears of a potential run on Cyprus's banks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.98 percent in light trade on the last trading day of the fiscal year. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.4050/4150 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.3650/3750, tracking a weak euro. Fiscal year-end position adjustment could lead to some volatility. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year and one-year OIS rates down 4 basis points each at 7.20 percent and at 7.47 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's five-day cash rate at 15 percent, matches its highest level since March 30, 2012 as banks stay away from lending funds to preserve their capital ratios on the last trading day of the fiscal year. The two-day call rate was at 8.10 percent, but volumes were lower than in five-day call. The two-day rate had ended at 7.75/7.85 percent on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)