STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.12 percent down and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent lower, recovering from the day's low. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.96 percent. At the end of the fiscal year, banks value their investment portfolios for balance sheet purposes, therefore largely staying away from the market and buying during yield upticks. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.33/34 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.3650/3750. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.21 percent and the one-year rate lower 7 bps at 7.44 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's five-day cash rate at 14.90 percent, after earlier matching its highest level since March 30, 2012 as banks stay away from lending funds to preserve their capital ratios on the last trading day of the fiscal year. The two-day call rate was at 8.10 percent, but volumes were lower than in five-day call. The two-day rate had ended at 7.75/7.85 percent on Tuesday.