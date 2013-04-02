STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.01 percent lower and the broader NSE index down 0.07 percent in choppy trade, following the record current account deficit with investors awaiting the start of the earnings season in mid-April for further direction. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points (bps) at 7.98 percent as a record high current account deficit raises caution about how much the Reserve Bank of India will further ease rates while the start of fresh domestic supply also hurts. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.34/35 per dollar versus its close of 54.28/29 on Thursday on concerns about the record current account deficit but bunched inflows are expected to keep losses in check, said dealers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.21 percent and the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus Saturday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent. Rates had ended at 16/17 percent on Thursday, the last day of the fiscal year. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)