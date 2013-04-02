BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.43 percent higher and the broader NSE index gains 0.32 percent, led by gains in Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points (bps) higher at 7.98 percent as a record high current account deficit raises caution about how much the Reserve Bank of India will further ease rates. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.32/34 per dollar versus its close of 54.28/29 on Thursday on concerns about the record current account deficit but bunched inflows are expected to keep losses in check. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.23 percent and the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus Saturday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called on Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling at the "earliest opportunity" as the Treasury announced the first of several expected cash management measures to avoid a U.S. default.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.