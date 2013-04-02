STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.93 percent higher and the broader NSE index 0.77 percent up as investors focused on March-quarter earnings, with Anil Ambani group firms surging after a pact with a unit of Reliance Industries sparked hopes of wider co-operation between the two groups. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 7.99 percent as a record current account deficit raised concerns over the future course of monetary easing while upcoming debt supplies weighed. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.26/27 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.28/29 on Thursday in the last trading session of the fiscal year, helped by bunched-up inflows, but a record current account deficit weighed on the currency's fortunes. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The overnight indexed swap market was relatively quiet, with the benchmark five-year swap rate closing up 1 bp at 7.23 percent while the 1-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 7.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Saturday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)