STOCKS
The BSE index down 0.38 percent and the broader NSE index
0.4 percent lower, tracking weakness in Asian peers ahead of key
U.S. data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.97 percent as traders pick bargains with the first
debt sale in the new fiscal year on Friday being the next key
trigger.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 54.37/38 per dollar,
weaker than the previous close of 54.26/27, weighed by losses in
domestic and regional stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.22 percent,
while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.42 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent, versus the
previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)