STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.78 percent and the broader NSE index 0.9 percent lower, extending losses for a second session on global risk aversion, led by falls in banks and techs. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.95 percent, helped by a sharp fall in global crude prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at a near one-month low of 54.63/64 per dollar, versus the previous close of 54.43/44, weighed by losses in domestic stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.21 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent, versus the previous close of 6.70/6.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)