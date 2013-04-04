STOCKS ----------------------- The 50-share NSE index is down 1.5 percent at 5,588.60, below the 200-day moving average of 5,638. The benchmark BSE index is 1.2 percent down at 18,557, breaking its 200-day moving average of 18,593 and heading to its second day of falls. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.95 percent, helped by a sharp fall in global crude prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at a near one-month low of 54.63/64 per dollar, versus the previous close of 54.43/44, weighed by losses in domestic stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both edge down 1 bp each to 7.21 percent and 7.41 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent, versus the previous close of 6.70/6.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)