STOCKS ----------------------- The 50-share NSE index down 0.04 percent while the benchmark BSE index 0.06 percent lower as regional shares remain weak and on fears foreign investors may pull out. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.95 percent on a further drop in global crude oil prices. Dealers are awaiting cues from the 150 billion rupee debt sale, the first in the new fiscal year which began on April 1. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 54.83/84 versus last close at 54.87/88 on rebound in the euro against the global dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate down 1 bp each at 7.20 percent and 7.40 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate back at 7.40/7.50 percent, versus Thursday's close of 6.80/6.90 percent, on the reserves reporting day.