STOCKS
-----------------------
The 50-share NSE index down 0.04 percent while the benchmark
BSE index 0.06 percent lower as regional shares remain weak and
on fears foreign investors may pull out.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp)
lower at 7.95 percent on a further drop in global crude oil
prices. Dealers are awaiting cues from the 150 billion rupee
debt sale, the first in the new fiscal year which began on April
1.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at
54.83/84 versus last close at 54.87/88 on rebound in the euro
against the global dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate
down 1 bp each at 7.20 percent and 7.40 percent,
respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate back at 7.40/7.50 percent,
versus Thursday's close of 6.80/6.90 percent, on the reserves
reporting day.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)