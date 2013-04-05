STOCKS
-----------------------
The 50-share NSE index ends 0.4 percent down to its lowest
close since Sept. 13, 2012, as concerns that foreign investors
would exit some of their holdings continued to hit blue-chips,
while the benchmark BSE index closes down 0.32 percent
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points lower at
7.93 percent after the country's first auction of debt in the
new fiscal year attracted robust demand, signalling appetite for
debt despite uncertain prospects about whether the central bank
would continue to cut interest rates.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at
54.8050/8150 versus last close at 54.87/88 snapping two sessions
of losses, but the gains lacked conviction as the local currency
remained buffeted by fears of political instability and
macro-economic concerns.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate
unchanged at 7.21 percent and 7.41 percent,
respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate back at 6.90/7.05 percent,
versus Thursday's close of 6.80/6.90 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)