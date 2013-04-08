STOCKS
The 50-share NSE index down 0.11 percent and the BSE index
lower 0.05 percent in choppy trade, as FIIs remain net sellers
and technical levels suggest the market would fall further.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps)
lower at 7.91 percent, a level last seen on March 19, on the
back of improved liquidity.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 54.64/65 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.8050/8150 with broad losses in
the dollar versus the yen aiding sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.18
percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus
Friday's close of 6.90/7.05 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)