STOCKS ----------------------- The 50-share NSE index down 0.11 percent and the BSE index lower 0.05 percent in choppy trade, as FIIs remain net sellers and technical levels suggest the market would fall further. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.91 percent, a level last seen on March 19, on the back of improved liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.64/65 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.8050/8150 with broad losses in the dollar versus the yen aiding sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.18 percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus Friday's close of 6.90/7.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)