STOCKS ----------------------- The 50-share NSE index 0.86 percent up and the BSE index 0.48 percent higher, helped by gains in ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points to 7.89 percent, holding ground at a 3-week low level. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.52/53 per dollar versus 54.56/57 close on Monday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.18 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus Monday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)