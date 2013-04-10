STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.14 percent up and the broader 50-share NSE index is 0.13 percent higher, on a global risk mood with HDFC and TCS leading gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp) higher at 7.89 percent, on profit taking after yields retreated 8 bps in the previous three sessions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.48/49 per dollar versus 54.58/59 on Tuesday, helped by gains in regional currencies and positive stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.16 percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.39 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.55/7.65 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)