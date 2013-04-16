STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is up 1.34 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index is 1.33 percent higher, as slowing inflation and the fall in crude and gold prices lead to hopes the central bank will cut interest rates at its May review. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.82 percent on hopes that sustained lower commodity and metals prices will help ease pressure on the current account deficit, which has been cited by the RBI as a factor in monetary policy decisions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.35/36 per dollar versus its close of 54.6250/6350 on Monday as global risk currencies such as the euro are largely range-bound against the dollar after Monday's commodity-sparked plunges. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.06 percent versus its Monday close of 7.11 percent while the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.31 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 7.50/7.55 percent from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)