STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.08 percent at 18,760.75.93 and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.17 percent higher at 5,698.40, tailing regional shares. However, poor quarterly earnings by Reliance Industries' weigh. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.82 percent as high odds of a rate cut by the central bank in the upcoming policy ensure strong appetite for dated securities. Profit-booking and supply cap the gains. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.01/02 per dollar versus 54.15/16 at its last close as sentiment for the rupee continues to remain strong on the back of the recent sell-off in global commodities and rising hopes of a rate cut. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.05 percent versus 7.06 percent at the Tuesday close, while the one-year rate is 1 basis point lower at 7.30 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.45/7.55 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.55/7.65 percent.