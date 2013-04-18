STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index closed up 1.52 percent at 19,016.46 while the broader 50-share NSE index ended up 1.66 percent at 5,783.10, led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC after exports data raised rate-cut hopes. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.78 percent after touching 7.75 percent, its lowest since July 2010, as improving trade data and falling commodity prices are seen giving the central bank more room to cut interest rates. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 53.96/97 per dollar versus its 54.21/20 last close, with the underlying sentiment remaining bullish on the back of growing rate cut hopes from the central bank's upcoming annual monetary policy on May 3 with the better-than-expected trade data also aiding. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7 percent while the one-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.26 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent versus Wednesday close of 7.60/7.65 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)