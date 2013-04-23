STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is down 0.49 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index is 0.55 percent lower, led by a fall in rate sensitives on profit booking. The market is cautious ahead of the derivative contract expiry on Thursday and the central bank's policy on May 3. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.76 percent as traders book profits after a rally that saw yields fall 15 bps in six sessions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.295/305 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 54.14/15 on continued month-end importer demand. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 6.97 percent and the one-year rate also 2 bps lower at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent versus its close of 7.50/7.60 percent on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)