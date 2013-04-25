(Refiles to fix time element in headline) STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index rose 1.19 percent to 19,406.85, its highest close since March 15, and the broader 50-share NSE index advanced 1.36 percent, to 5,916.30, its highest closing level since March 11, as expectations of a rate cut at the central bank's upcoming annual monetary policy review continued to keep sentiment bullish. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.77 percent, triggered by a rebound in global commodity prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.21/22 per dollar versus its previous close at 54.38/39, snapping two sessions of losses, on hopes of renewed foreign fund inflows on the back of a buoyant stock market, which gained for a fourth straight session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3 bps up at 6.97 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.60/7.70 percent versus its close of 7.70/7.80 percent on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)