STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.62 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.76 percent lower, led by declines in lenders such as ICICI Bank on profit-taking after recent steep gains on rate-cut hopes were seen as overdone ahead of the central bank's annual policy review next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.74 percent, recording a fifth weekly fall, as a string of positive macroeconomic data and a respite in global commodity prices in recent weeks are seen offering elbow-room to the central bank to respond to growth concerns. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at 54.3750/3850 per dollar compared with its close of 54.21/22 on Thursday, dragged by month-end dollar demand from importers and weak equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.95 percent and the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent, little changed from its Thursday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)