STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.35 percent higher, tracking higher regional stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.73 percent as dealers continue to build long positions ahead of the central bank's rate meeting on May 3. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 54.33/34 per dollar versus 54.3750/3850 at its last close, tracking some risk-taking seen in regional markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate unchanged at 6.95 percent and 7.21 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at unchanged from its Friday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent. It ended at 7.00/7.10 percent in thin trading on Saturday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)