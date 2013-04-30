STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.04 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.29 percent lower on profit-booking in banking stocks ahead of the central bank's policy review later this week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bps) at 7.75 percent on buying as government cuts withholding tax to 5 percent from 20 percent on foreign investor investments in government debt and rupee denominated corporate debt. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.96/97 per dollar from its close of 54.23/24 on Monday on hopes of more inflows as government cuts withholding on foreign investments in government debt and rupee denominated corporate debt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bps at 6.92 percent and the one-year swap rate lower 1 bp at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.85/7.90 versus 7.55/7.60 percent at its previous close as demand stays firm in the second week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)