UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gain, with the BSE index up 1.32 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 1.35 percent higher. Rate-sensitives like State Bank of India and HDFC Ltd lead. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.71 percent on lower crude prices and as the government cut withholding tax to 5 percent from 20 percent on foreign investments in government debt. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.73/74 per dollar, compared with its close of 53.80/81 on Tuesday, on continued hopes of more inflows as the government cut withholding tax on foreign investments in rupee-denominated government debt and corporate debt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 6.87 percent and the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus Tuesday close of 8.25/8.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources