STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.04 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.1 percent lower, on profit-booking after about 9 percent gain in the benchmark indexes since mid-April. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.72 percent on expectations the central bank would continue to buy debt via open market operations to ease the tight liquidity conditions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee almost flat at 54.14/15 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.135/145 as the impact of stronger Asian currencies gets offset by weak domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 6.96 percent and the one-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)