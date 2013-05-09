STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.01 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index higher 0.06 percent as profit-booking after a 9 percent rise in the main index since mid-April is seen cancelling out rub-off from strong Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points (bps) at 7.64 percent, a more than 33-month low, on hopes easier global monetary policy environment could boost foreign inflows into emerging markets and prompt the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates further. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.23/24 to the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 54.16/17 on the back of dollar demand from oil companies. Flat equities also weigh. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate lower 4 bps at 6.92 percent and the one-year swap rate down 4 bps at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent versus 7.25/7.35 percent at Wednesday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)