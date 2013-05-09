UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.01 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index higher 0.06 percent as profit-booking after a 9 percent rise in the main index since mid-April is seen cancelling out rub-off from strong Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points (bps) at 7.64 percent, a more than 33-month low, on hopes easier global monetary policy environment could boost foreign inflows into emerging markets and prompt the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates further. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.23/24 to the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 54.16/17 on the back of dollar demand from oil companies. Flat equities also weigh. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate lower 4 bps at 6.92 percent and the one-year swap rate down 4 bps at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent versus 7.25/7.35 percent at Wednesday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources