STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index gains 0.46 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.44 percent, led by gains in lenders such as SBI. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.59 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.56/57 to the dollar, a more than three-week low, versus Thursday's close of 54.25/26 as broad dollar strength versus other major currencies hurts the local unit. The pair is expected to trade in a range of 54.45 to 54.72 during the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate drops 10 bps to 6.80 percent from its previous close, marking the lowest since Dec. 20, 2011, on hopes of improved liquidity and foreign investor bullishness for domestic debt. The one-year swap rate falls 4 bps to 7.16 percent from its last close, its lowest since Jan. 7, 2011. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.40 percent, versus Thursday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)