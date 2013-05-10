STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ends up 0.72 percent at 20,082.62 points while the broader 50-share NSE index closes up 0.74 percent at 6,094.75 points, as ITC rises to a record on expectations foreign investors will continue to scoop up domestic blue chips, while Maruti Suzuki surged after the yen slid against the dollar. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.59 percent, off its low of 7.56 percent on some profit taking. However, on the week, yields fell the most since early January, on hopes upcoming inflation data would support the case for more rate cuts and that the central bank would buy more debt. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.80/81 to the dollar, after hitting 54.8050, a one-month low and sharply below Thursday's close of 54.25/26 as dollar strength against global currencies and demand for the greenback from oil and gold importers offset gains in domestic shares that have been driven by strong foreign flows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate drops 6 bps to 6.84 percent while the one-year swap rate falls 1 bps to 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)