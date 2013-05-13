STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 1 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index 0.96 percent lower, tracking weak regional shares which fell after sentiment was hit by selling in commodities triggered by a strong dollar. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.57 percent, after India's annual consumer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in April to 9.39 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.92/93 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 54.80/81, tracking broad gains in the dollar versus majors and other Asian currencies. Weak domestic shares also hurting the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.82 percent while the one-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, versus Friday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent. Rates had closed at 7.00/7.10 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)