STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ended up 0.16 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index closed up 0.25 percent, as lenders such as State Bank of India and Axis Bank gained after the wholesale inflation index eased to its lowest in more than three years, spurring hopes the central bank would continue to cut rates. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield fell 11 basis points (bps) to 7.47 percent on Tuesday after the wholesale inflation numbers raised expectations for further rates cuts. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 54.81/82 versus 54.73/74 on Monday due to optimism the central bank would cut rates to boost economic growth. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate fell 13 bps to 6.72 percent, after earlier touching its lowest since September 2011. The one-year rate dropped 11 bps to 7.09 percent, the lowest since early January 2011. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, almost unchanged from Tuesday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)