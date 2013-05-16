STOCKS ----------------------- India stocks give up some early gains by mid-session. The main share index is up 0.25 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.43 percent, tracking gains in other Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.42 percent, buoyed by positive sentiment in the market after headline inflation fell below 5 percent in April, intensifying rate cut hopes. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weakens to 54.85/54.86 versus its close of 54.78/79 on Wednesday, tracking the weak Euro and choppy markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate and the one-year rate fall 1 basis point each to 6.74 percent and 7.09 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent compared with its close of 7.25/7.35 percent on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)