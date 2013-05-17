STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.04 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index down 0.07 percent, dragged lower by selling and pharma and banking shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.34 percent as sentiment bullish ahead of the sale of the new 10-year paper and as banks buy the current 10-year bond on hopes it will be an OMO paper and will fetch a good price because of the bullish sentiment in the market. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.94/95 per dollar versus its close of 54.7750/7850 tracking broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian peers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.70 percent, while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.06 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate little changed at 7.25/7.30 percent compared to 7.25/7.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)