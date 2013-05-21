STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index falls 0.56 percent while the broader NSE index is down 0.7 percent, hitting their lowest close in a week as recent outperforming blue-chips such as ITC fell on doubts about whether foreign investors will continue their strong buying so far. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 7.35 percent after hitting a nearly 3-1/2-year low earlier in the session as concerns over the absence of an open market operation announcement by the central bank prompted investors to cut their long positions. The new 10-year paper steady at 7.16 Percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.41/42 per dollar compared with its previous close of 55.10/11 to its lowest in nearly six months on Tuesday, dragged by late falls in local shares and import-related demand from a large private company. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 6.74 percent, after falling to 6.68 percent, its lowest since Sept. 12, 2011, while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp up at 7.08 percent, after falling to a low of 7.03 percent, its lowest since Jan. 5, 2011. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.20/7.30 percent compared with 7.25/7.35 percent at close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)