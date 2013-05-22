UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index 0.31 percent higher while the broader NSE index is up 0.24 percent, tracking gains in regional equities. Technology shares gain on a fall in the rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield up 3 basis point at 7.38 percent, hurt by the absence of an open market operation announcement by the central bank this week. The new 10-year paper up 1 bp at 7.17 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee falls to a new near 6-month low at 55.33. It is currently at 55.46/47 per dollar, versus its its previous close of 55.41/42 due to continued follow-on dollar buying. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 6.78 percent while the 1-year rate also 4 bps up at 7.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with 7.20/7.30 percent at close on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources