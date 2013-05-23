STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 1.49 percent and the broader NSE index lower 1.66 percent, heading towards a fourth successive session of falls, on regional stock weakness. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.39 percent while the new 10-year paper is 1 bp higher at 7.17 percent, as U.S. yields rise on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony. Domestic factors like absence of an open market operation and auction supply are also hurting bonds. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.90/91 per dollar vs its prior close of 55.46/47. It fell to its lowest in more than 8-1/2 months earlier in the session, heading for a fifth consecutive session of falls, as the dollar rallied at the prospect the Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus programme this year INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 6.81 percent while the 1-year rate 2 bps up at 7.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent compared with 7.25/7.30 percent on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)