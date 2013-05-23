STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index ends down 1.93 percent at 19,674.33 points while the broader NSE index closes 2.09 percent lower at 5,967.05 points. The NSE posted its biggest percentage fall in a year as the prospect of an end to the U.S. stimulus programme and a weak China manufacturing survey sparked concerns foreign investors would end their recent buying spree. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 7.38 percent while the new 10-year paper closes down 1 bp at 7.15 percent, as fears of Fed reversing its easy monetary policy weigh, but fall in global crude oil prices limits a sharper downside. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.59/60 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.46/47. The rupee however recovers sharply from an eight-and-half month low of 56.01 as exporters step in to sell the greenback. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends up 1 bp at 6.78 percent while the 1-year rate also rises 1 bp to 7.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 7.20/7.30 percent compared with 7.25/7.30 percent on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)