STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index inches up 0.15 percent while the broader NSE index gains 0.28 percent, rebounding as Tata Steel surged after its March-quarter operating profit beat analyst estimates and as recently beaten-down blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro recovered. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.34 percent, while the new 10-year paper down 4 bps at 7.11 percent, snapped a three-day losing streak to gain on Friday as foreign fund buying of domestic debt and strong demand at the government debt sale helped. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.63/64 per dollar compared with Thursday's close of 55.59/60, extending its losing streak to a third successive week, hurt by concerns about the possibility of global fund flows pulling away and the country's external deficit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.76 percent while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 7.30/7.35 percent, little above Thursday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent.