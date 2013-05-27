UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index inches up 0.9 percent while the broader NSE index gains 0.8 percent, led by a surge in Reliance Industries. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield flat at 7.34 percent after easing in early trades, while the new 10-year paper up 1 bp at 7.12 percent. Dealers are waiting to see whether the RBI announces an OMO this week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.56/57 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 55.63/64, tracking gains in domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.75 percent while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with its Friday's close of 7.30/7.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources