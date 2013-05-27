STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index closes up 1.66 percent at 20,030.77 points while the broader NSE index gains 1.66 percent to 6,083.15 points to mark their second consecutive session of gains as Reliance Industries surges after a significant gas discovery, while Sun Pharma gains ahead of quarterly earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield ends flat at 7.34 percent after easing in early trades, while the new 10-year paper ends up 1 basis point at 7.12 percent. Dealers are waiting to see whether RBI announces an OMO this week with sentiment also cautious ahead of the GDP data on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.5675/5775 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 55.63/64, tracking gains in domestic share market and broad losses in the dollar versus major currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 1 bp at 6.77 percent while the one-year rate closes down 1 bp at 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 7.30/7.35 percent, unchanged from its Friday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)