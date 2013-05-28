STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index up 0.40 percent while the broader NSE index gains 0.31 percent, heading for a third day of gains as Coal India Ltd rise 3.1 after its January-March earnings beat estimates and after the world's largest coal producer also announced it would raise prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.33 percent cheering the choice of papers at the bond auction by the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.68/69 per dollar versus Monday's close of 55.5675/5775 on the back of losses in other Asian currencies versus the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 6.79 percent while the one-year rate flat at 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.20/7.30, lower than 7.30/7.35 percent at its Monday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)