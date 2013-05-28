UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index up 0.40 percent while the broader NSE index gains 0.31 percent, heading for a third day of gains as Coal India Ltd rise 3.1 after its January-March earnings beat estimates and after the world's largest coal producer also announced it would raise prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.33 percent cheering the choice of papers at the bond auction by the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.68/69 per dollar versus Monday's close of 55.5675/5775 on the back of losses in other Asian currencies versus the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 6.79 percent while the one-year rate flat at 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.20/7.30, lower than 7.30/7.35 percent at its Monday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources