STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index up 0.11 percent, while the broader NSE index up 0.01 percent, heading for a third day of gains as Coal India Ltd rises 3.3 percent after its quarterly earnings beat estimates and the company said it would raise prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.33 percent, cheering the choice of paper at the bond auction by the central bank. The new 10-year paper down 1 bp at 7.11 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.73/74 per dollar versus Monday's close of 55.5675/5775, tracking losses in other Asian currencies versus the greenback. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 bps at 6.80 percent, while the one-year rate rises 1 bps at 7.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30, lower than 7.30/7.35 percent close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)