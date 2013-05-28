STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index ends up 0.65 percent at 20,160.82 points, while the broader NSE index closes up 0.46 percent at 6,111.25 points led by gains in resources stocks, as Reliance Industries climbed for a second day after a significant gas discovery, while Coal India jumped after its March-quarter profit beats estimates. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield ends up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.36 percent, while the new 10-year bond ends up 1 bp at 7.13 percent. Dealers booked profits after a long rally, with a slide in the rupee reigniting concerns about the country's current account deficit. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 55.9550/9650 per dollar versus Monday's close of 55.5675/5775, tracking losses in other Asian currencies versus the greenback and heavy dollar demand for defence related payments. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 6 bps at 6.83 percent, while the one-year rate rises 4 bps to 7.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 7.20/7.30, lower than 7.30/7.35 percent close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)