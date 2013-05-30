STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent lower, heading for a second day of falls ahead of the expiry of May derivatives contracts later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield 3 basis points (bps) lower at 7.36 percent and the new 10-year bond 2 bps down at 7.14 percent, largely driven by the sharp overnight drop in crude prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 56.22/23 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 56.17/18 per dollar, tracking weakness in the euro and added dollar demand from oil companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.86 percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent at par with its previous close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)