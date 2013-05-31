STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 1.24 percent and the broader NSE index 1.3 percent lower, as rate-cut hopes dashed after the economy grew in line with forecasts in the March quarter. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bp) at 7.46 percent. The new 10-year bond 3 bps higher at 7.22 percent, after January-March GDP data dashed rate-cut hopes. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee hit an 11-month low of 56.60 per U.S. dollar as hopes of a rate cut in June reduce after the RBI governor's inflation comments and after the economy in January-March grew in line with forecasts. The pair is at 56.55/56 versus Thursday's close of 56.38/39. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.94 percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.14/7.15 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 6.70/6.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)